LETTER: Maple Ridge mom said vaccination would have protected her beautiful boy in utero

Letter writer pleading with people to get vaccinated for COVID if not for themselves then for others

Local woman shares her experiences with an anti-vaxxer. It changed the life of her child. (Files)

Dear Editor,

I sit back listening to people saying they don’t want the COVID vaccine. Some that won’t let their 12 and older kids get it and maddens me beyond belief.

When I was younger, I travelled to England so my parents didn’t have to miss their grandson on Christmas.

I was a two months pregnant but my doctor said it was okay.

I went to a families gettogether. Lots of relatives there.

I met a family that had a young boy. My son and grandson got along fine.

After I returned home, I got a call from my mom telling me that the boy who my son played with had German measles.

I went to my doctor right away, and he determined that I had in fact caught German measles.

The mother of the boy that gave me German measles should’ve vaccinated him for that, but she didn’t believe in vaccinations. She said nature should take its course.

Well, I gave birth to a beautiful baby boy.

He was born with a hearing loss and several learning problems.

He suffered with meningitis when he was six weeks old, which my doctor said is common for children that were in contact with German measles.

They ran some more tests and found he did contact German measles in the second month of my pregnancy.

My son suffered through 32 surgeries and 10 stays in the hospitals.

He is mentally challenged and hearing impaired.

All because someone didn’t think a vaccine was worth it.

Please get your vaccine as soon as you can and help prevent someone from getting very sick with it or even dying.

Think about the damage you may cause to someone you may not even know.

Please.

Beverley Sprague, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: COVID cases up in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows but drop in neighbouring communities

• READ MORE: Canada’s top health officials recommend getting second dose as soon as possible

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News