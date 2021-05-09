LETTER: Maple Ridge man suggests those who flout COVID rules forego taxpayer health-care

People following rules to help end pandemic frustrated by those who don't, letter writer says

Dear Editor,

It’s very frustrating for all of us who are following the COVID health orders to watch people who don’t.

The majority of of us are finding it difficult to live with this pandemic, but just imagine how difficult it is for all the health care workers and first responders.

Here’s a thought, how about if you get caught breaking the COVID health orders and you get COVID then you forfeit you right to government-funded health care.

Maybe that would make the idiots think twice?

Rob Booth, Maple Ridge

