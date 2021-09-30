LETTER: Maple Ridge man considers term ‘anti-vaxxer’ discriminatory

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

Dear Editor,

Just wanted to say that the term “anti-vaxxers” is becoming a very derogatory/prejudiced term.

It lends itself to a type of modern-day discrimination against people who for one reason or another have chosen not to vaccinate at this time. Also many people have natural immunities against COVID and do not require a vaccine or would rather wait till the vaccination experiment has produced reliable data.

To my point, the PPC represents a growing movement of people who want to maintain the choice of what goes into their body and that should be respected especially by the media.

Philip Brekkaas, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Anti-vaxxers look for livestock dewormer

• READ MORE: UBC prof speaks about vaccine myths and hesitancy

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.