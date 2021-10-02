LETTER: Maple Ridge letter writer backs vaxxing

People who won't get COVID shot should not have access to health care if they catch it, writer says

Dear Editor,

Re: [Vaxxing a choice, The News, Oct. 1]

This i regarding your published article concerning an anti-vacc’r disliking the negativity surrounding anyi-vacc’rs.

While giving a voice to this notion is concerning I hope it is of value that in counter to that position, I expect many share my view that if indeed you find it an infringement of your personal freedoms to accept a widely used preventative measure to mitigate a virus in a pandemic, you certainly should not be given free access to health care for the same ailment.

While personal freedom may in some small part play into a vaccine roll out, if you choose to sidestep the guardrails, I do not want to pay for a lengthy hospital stay.

We have had a long time to understand our predicament.

If people choose to live fantastical in place of taking a moment to verify facts and take personal responsibility, risking the health of others, why should we pay for those same foolish and apparently vindictive individuals?

In addition, other people that have risked the lives of others as many anti-vacc’rs have done (and many have risked far less harm to others) have been put in prison for their crimes.

Paul Reid, Maple Ridge

