LETTER: Maple Ridge educator lauds council’s limiting of vape shops

Existing shops will be grandfathered in but no new shops can open, council decided

A local letter writer is pleased the muncipality is restricting new vape shops. (Vape360)

Dear Editor,

[Re: No more vape stores for Maple Ridge, The News, May 7]

Kudos to Mayor Mike Morden on his council’s recent decision to ban future “vape” stores in Maple Ridge.

As an educator, I’ve seen, first-hand, the “surge in vaping among youth aged 16 to 19.”

While it is true, there remains three such stores open for business, fewer stores means fewer opportunities and less convenience, two major factors that can increase or decrease a bad habit.

Not to mention, surely the entrepreneurial-inclined can create some more desirable retail destinations for our young, growing community.

Ron Williams, Maple Ridge

.

• READ MORE: Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020 while numbers of smokers declined

Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News