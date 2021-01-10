LETTER: Many options for Agassiz churchgoers

Olga Bass asks why some still need in-person services when there are so many alternatives

Many of us were happy to recently read the information and opinion a retired pastor provided to your newspaper. His opposition to the Chilliwack churches disobeying health orders reflects the view of the informed majority who support the efforts to control the COVID-19 virus.

I am a retired health professional, and I and my senior friends worry greatly about the spread and serious effects of the virus here and around the world.

I know that many churches now offer a Sunday service online. My Agassiz church has been offering Zoom service for some time. I recently learned that I can phone in on Sunday morning to hear the service. It is not the same as being with the congregation, but it is still wonderful. I do not have internet (and do not want it) so I am happy to phone in.

I also watch a church service on TV every Sunday. Is all this really not enough for us during these dangerous times?

– Olga Bass, Agassiz

