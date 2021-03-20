LETTER: Make vaccine a priority for first responders

'Neither our (firefighter) son nor the members of his crew have been vaccinated'

I am writing this on behalf of the firefighters and police in the City of Surrey and elsewhere in the province.

Our son, who lives in Sardis, is a firefighter and is on the front lines in the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week he and his crew attended a call for a person with fully active COVID-19. They were required to do CPR on this person who sadly, passed away.

RELATED: B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Neither our son nor the members of his crew have been vaccinated for this disease, and yet my husband and I should be getting our vaccines in the next few weeks. Our son has three little children and we are quite concerned about his health and that of all the fire and police officers who are dealing with similar situations.

Where is the sense in ignoring the health and safety of those who put their lives on the line every day?

Susan Dighton

Chilliwack Progress