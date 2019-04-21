LETTER: Maintain the integrity of the justice system

Just a few comments about the ongoing conflict within the federal Liberal party. Firstly, my admiration for Jody Wilson-Raybould, having the courage to stand up to the political pressure that the prime minister was putting on her. I think we now have enough of the facts to make an informed opinion on what happened.

Justin Trudeau was obviously not happy with the decision of the then attorney general to follow the recommendation of her senior prosecutor’s office and pursue criminal charges against the engineering company SNC-Lavalin.

It was Jody’s call, and the constant pressure that Justin placed on her was clear evidence he was not happy with her decision. I understand the issues of jobs versus maintaining the integrity of the justice system, but potentially losing a few thousand jobs out of 10 million jobs in the economy does not take precedent over maintaining the integrity of the justice system.

Justin saying he just wanted to make sure Jody was aware of all the tools in the toolbox rings hollow, coming across as a silly excuse to justify his bullying the attorney general. He did not want her to prosecute SNC-Lavalin but it was not his decision and he should have just let it go.

Now he has tossed out two Liberal MPs and former cabinet ministers for standing up to him, acting like the bully he really is. There really is a difference between showing good leadership and pushing people around. He reminds me a lot of his dad, who I had issues with it as well.

Get over it, Justin. You are the one who should be resigning and being tossed from the Liberal party.

Myself and other voters will remember this situation and how it was mishandled going into the next election.

Ian Mackenzie

Mission