LETTER: Maddening to see grandstanding church pastors

'There is no government anywhere that God has not placed in power'

Thank you for your article about these two church pastors.

It is so maddening to hear about these two Chilliwack pastors and others who grandstand non-compliance orders that protect everyone; especially those who are vulnerable. How about this biblical message: Romans 13:1-2: “Obey the government, for God is the One who has put it there. There is no government anywhere that God has not placed in power. So those who refuse to obey the law of the land are refusing to obey God, and punishment will follow.”

I find it so disturbing that a small portion of intelligent people in our population are so incredibly anti-social. Thanks for your reporting; and thanks for providing this relief valve!

Debby Simcoe

Abbotsford

