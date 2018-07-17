LETTER: Loyalty points returned

We have a Gas Co. loyalty card. When on holidays we racked up over 30,000 loyalty points. On our return we filled the RV and noted all the points had disappeared. Someone in Brampton had somehow duplicated our card and used our points. Calls to the loyalty card company replaced our cards and replaced the points. I wonder how many people actually check their points total after every use of a loyalty card. Just another thievery to be aware of.

John Bishop

Parksville

