LETTER: Lower speeds are the way to go

Reducing the speed limit on residential roads to 30 km/h is an excellent idea. We have to do something to stop all of the crashes, fatalities, injuries and damages.

If it comes in, will Saanich Police enforce the limit? Or, because speeding is only a minor violation, will they just let it ride?

Maybe speed cameras are the best route to go with enforcement. There is a tonne of evidence that shows that speed cameras work. On top of that, they are very efficient, cost effective and fairer than human enforcement. That will also give Saanich Police time to work on major law violations.

Robert Townsend

Saanich

Goldstream News Gazette