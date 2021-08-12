LETTER: Lower residential speed limit benefits communities

Re: Don’t change Nelson speed limit, public input says, Aug. 5

I read the piece on Nelson speed limit input and would suggest you look to Airdrie, Alta., that has had reduced speed limit of 30 km/hr in all residential areas for over 40 years. Population growth gained 70,000 over that period and thankfully residents have continued to support the reduced residential speeds. Regular signage and digital monitoring occurs, plus regular enforcement. It definitely has proven a positive benefit for residential communities.

Gord McLean

Trail

Nelson Star