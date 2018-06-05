LETTER: Low-frequency noise a genuine health issue

Re: Don’t fear the neigbours; fear the building (The NEWS, Letters, May 22).

Michele Obara is so right in her concerns about building emitted noise commonly known as low frequency noise (LFN) which, as she pointed out, disturbs quality of life. LFN is a known health issue but is quietly ignored by both emitters and local government bylaws.

My issue is with the Gardens of Qualicum Beach, whose rooftop equipment emits continuous noise which is heard non-stop in my neighborhood. Because LFN is airborne, it can carry some distance and be disturbing well beyond the perimeter of the offending facility.

Four years of complaints to the Gardens and the Town of Qualicum Beach have fallen upon deaf ears so I have total empathy with Ms. Obara and her frustration over the lack of response and action to resolve a problem that can be solved; quieter/greener equipment and noise barriers.

It is also a cautionary tale as more large-scale facilities are being built in our communities — meaning more LFN noise.

April Steel

Qualicum Beach