LETTER: Lost credit card returned while on stroll on Lochside

We had just started our stroll along the beach on Lochside and, unbeknownst to me, my credit card had fallen out of my pocket. A lady witnessed it and tracked us down two blocks later with my credit card. She and her husband went out of their way to find us and we are very appreciative. Thank you.