Public must know how much of Green Timbers is being lost forever, reader says

The destruction of trees at Green Timbers Urban Forest is stunning, says one reader. (Photo: Robert Kolpin)

The Editor,

The other day, I rode my bike on Fraser Highway between 144th Street and 96th Avenue.

It is stunning how much of a chunk of Green Timbers is being clearcut, especially considering the size of some of the trees.

I think they are just getting started. We need to make the public aware of how much of Green Timbers is being lost forever.

Robert Kolpin, Surrey

