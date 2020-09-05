letters

LETTER: Losing patience with City Hall

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps has stated that the problems at Centennial Square outside City Hall have escalated to the point of being "untenable." With any luck, the electorate of this city will come to a similar conclusion that the problems unleashed inside City Hall have escalated to the point of being "untenable" on voting day in 2022.

Trevor Amon

Victoria

