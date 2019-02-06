Penticton Western News letters to the editor.

Letter: Looking to our new mayor as our leader

I would appreciate assurance that our mayor, John Vassilaki, is taking care of all these matters

There are many things people want from the leaders of the community, but are these the best or right thing to have or do?

The community of Penticton looks to Mayor John Vassilaki as our leader over the collective City of Penticton (the CAO, councillors, planners, engineers and the rest of the staff) to give direction and make even better decisions than the previous mayor and council.

One example is regarding the operation of a marina at Skaha Lake at this place and time.

Since a tender for a marina operator has already gone out without seeking input from the Parks Advisory Committee and other sizeable citizens groups (ie. the Save Skaha, and Protect Penticton Parks and Penticton Citizens First), I am hoping that the mayor will be allowed to be the leader and he will be seeing to it that:

• this area at Skaha Lake is the best place for a marina operation

• the priority for a marina operation is to be safety for people, and protection of the environment, the eco-system, the riparian and the salmon development in Skaha Lake

• an operator could meet all the requirements from the Province of B.C. to have a sub-license of occupation

• when applicable, that federal approval is sought

I would appreciate assurance that our mayor, John Vassilaki, is taking care of all these matters.

Hannah Hyland

Penticton

Previous story
LETTER: City of Port Alberni needs to establish curbside compost pickup

Just Posted

Most Read

  • District pursues new well

    Current infrastructure is aging

  • District offers help in writing grant proposals

    Available to community groups

  • Farmers can access up to $300,000 for climate change projects

    Farmers in the Bulkley Nechako region might be able to access thousands of dollars in funding for agricultural projects addressing the effects of climate change.

  • Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick joins Columbia Basin Trust board

    (Columbia Basin) - Columbia Basin Trust is announcing changes to its Board of Directors including Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick joining the board.

  • Cool icicles

    Houston Today photographer, Shiela Pepping captured this cool photo of icicles on her home.

  • AdventureSmart

    Houston Search and Rescue presented AdventureSmart: Winter Safety to Houston and area schools. The AdventureSmart provides a safety education for every season. They teach age appropriate essentials of outdoor safety and information to help reduce risks and to help prevent accidents. Happy Jacks in Houston gave a donation from their annual Christmas breakfast to help cover the costs of providing each student with a safety kit. The projects include Hug-a-tree and survive, Paddlesmart and Snow safety. (L-R first two photos) Babine Elementary School, Twain Sullivan Elementary School. (Submitted photos)

  • Painting at the Plaza

    The PV Plaza held a wine and painting night recently. They had a great turn out and a fun evening for all who attended. (Shiela Pepping photo)