Letter: Looking to our new mayor as our leader

There are many things people want from the leaders of the community, but are these the best or right thing to have or do?

The community of Penticton looks to Mayor John Vassilaki as our leader over the collective City of Penticton (the CAO, councillors, planners, engineers and the rest of the staff) to give direction and make even better decisions than the previous mayor and council.

One example is regarding the operation of a marina at Skaha Lake at this place and time.

Since a tender for a marina operator has already gone out without seeking input from the Parks Advisory Committee and other sizeable citizens groups (ie. the Save Skaha, and Protect Penticton Parks and Penticton Citizens First), I am hoping that the mayor will be allowed to be the leader and he will be seeing to it that:

• this area at Skaha Lake is the best place for a marina operation

• the priority for a marina operation is to be safety for people, and protection of the environment, the eco-system, the riparian and the salmon development in Skaha Lake

• an operator could meet all the requirements from the Province of B.C. to have a sub-license of occupation

• when applicable, that federal approval is sought

I would appreciate assurance that our mayor, John Vassilaki, is taking care of all these matters.

Hannah Hyland

Penticton