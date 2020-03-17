LETTER: Looking for some of the civility not morbid reality of COVID-19

Media should focus on the good news stories out there, please - one journalist asks

Dear Editor,

If anything needs to be severely curtailed during this coronavirus fiasco, it’s the news media; specifically, the all-talk radio stations whose on-air hosts are reporting every new infection and death.

This is no longer useful news; it is the updating of scorecards. Do we really need around the clock updates?

Why not a balance of good news?

About half of those infected by the virus worldwide have recovered, and the numbers are growing; and over 70 per cent of the factories that closed in China are now operable.

But no, better to lecture (endlessly) about keeping one’s distance and washing one’s hands. As if listeners didn’t know already.

As a journalist who bitterly regrets the 24/7 delivery of news, I can state that many people no longer are hearing content: instead, they only hear “coronavirus.”

Is it any wonder playing fields are empty and supermarkets are stripped clean?

Robin Brunet, Langley

