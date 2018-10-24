Letter: Look in the Mirror

I am on the boards of six not-for-profit societies. To be fair, some of the boards are small and a few phone calls and an AGM per year keep them going. Others are larger with more members and many more meetings.

Most of the time the board meetings are friendly and reach consensus easily. At other times there will be one person that does not agree with the majority and democracy be damned as he/she will either do everything to subvert the board decision(s) overtly or covertly or leave the board and start their own organization or become what they would call a, “strong advocate” for their point of view.

I would label them “PR evangelists” as they never miss an opportunity to drive their point home, will not listen to any other point of view, will shout you down and firmly believe you are of lesser mental capacity if you don’t agree with them. respectfully ask that these folks take a good look at themselves in the mirror and ask themselves these simple questions:

1) Do you really believe in democracy? If so, why do you not stand by the results of the two referenda votes held previously that were defeated?

2) Do you really believe that PR democracies are kinder, gentler democracies? I have friends in Sweden and New Zealand and have consulted them. Their answers indicate the opposite. Multiple parties in NZ that have trouble forming governments and when formed, fall apart quickly. Sweden at the moment is in a stalemate as the two leading parties, either of which can form a slim majority by aligning themselves with the small radical right-wing party, have no wish to do so. As a result, no government as of this writing.

3) Do you really believe the power of government elected by FPTP is in the hands of a few? The leader of any party in our present system of government is first elected by the members of that party. You can be a member of any party you wish to be a member of. The leader can only remain the leader as long as you provide your support and your vote. The policies of your chosen party are voted on at party conventions where you, as a member, can voice your opinion and convince others to your point of view or pet project. If you withdraw your support and convince others to do the same, your MLA does not get elected, your party leader does not get to be Premier or remain Premier.

4) Do you really believe your voice cannot be heard? I have been in business and a resident of this area for almost 40 years. I have been here through Social Credit, NDP and Liberal (BC) governments. The MLA and her/his staff have always been more than accommodating either by phone or personal visit and very responsive. Did they agree with what I was asking for or proposing? Not always but they took matters seriously and got answers.

5) Do you believe the current NDP government would have called for this vote were it not to appease Andrew Weaver and the Green Party that are propping them up? Like the federal Liberals that promised a vote for a new system of choosing our federal government if they were elected, the BC NDP know the same thing the federal Liberals realized…you cannot get anything done unless you have a majority. The BC NDP are sailing along without a clear majority and Weaver and his small group are prostituting themselves to stay connected/relevant. Did the folks who voted for the Green Party really vote to have the tolls on the Port Mann bridge removed so they could experience a more than doubling of traffic and increased traffic jams and idling vehicles and increase the tax burden on B.C. taxpayers to cover that loss of income?

And I could go on. Any change in government is going to be a long-term financial hardship for BC taxpayers and for no gain. I will be voting for our current system of First Past The Post and urge you to do the same.

Norm Crerar