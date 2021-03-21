LETTER: Longtime resident not surprised at Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge cougar sightings

Local man used to have to shoo away wildlife in Golden Ears Park five decades ago

Gary Ordog took pictures of cougar tracks on the south beach of Alouette Lake. (Special to The News)

Dear Editor,

I am responding to the letters about cougar sightings in Maple Ridge.

On March 1, I followed a set of cougar tracks right on the south beach of Alouette Lake. They were heading south and then down the Alouette River.

A week later I found another set of cougar tracks in the same area, same direction.

I have not seen any there since. I doubt that any of the happy picnickers there were aware there are cougars watching them.

I should have clued in when the usual flock of Canada geese were absent on both occasions.

People need to know that when I was a kid the cougars were living and having litters just north of Fern Crescent.

Fifty years ago exactly I worked for Golden Ears Park. Every morning at 5 a.m. I had to shoo away the brown bears from the picnic and camping garbage cans. I hit a brown bear on a steep narrow trail on my 15-speed bicycle once, right where the Silver Valley subdivision is now.

We both freaked-out and ran opposite directions. I was invading his home.

So, I am not surprised at the wildlife trying to regain ‘lost ground.’

Gary Ordog, Maple Ridge

