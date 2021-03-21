LETTER: Longtime resident not surprised at Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge cougar sightings

Dear Editor,
I am responding to the letters about cougar sightings in Maple Ridge.
On March 1, I followed a set of cougar tracks right on the south beach of Alouette Lake. They were heading south and then down the Alouette River.
A week later I found another set of cougar tracks in the same area, same direction.
I have not seen any there since. I doubt that any of the happy picnickers there were aware there are cougars watching them.
RELATED: Cougar suspected in disappearance of baby sheep in rural Maple Ridge Friday
RELATED: Cougar spotted by Maple Ridge SPCA
I should have clued in when the usual flock of Canada geese were absent on both occasions.
People need to know that when I was a kid the cougars were living and having litters just north of Fern Crescent.
Fifty years ago exactly I worked for Golden Ears Park. Every morning at 5 a.m. I had to shoo away the brown bears from the picnic and camping garbage cans. I hit a brown bear on a steep narrow trail on my 15-speed bicycle once, right where the Silver Valley subdivision is now.
RELATED: Mountain lions spotted in Maple Ridge
We both freaked-out and ran opposite directions. I was invading his home.
So, I am not surprised at the wildlife trying to regain ‘lost ground.’
Gary Ordog, Maple Ridge
.
• READ MORE: Spiky armout created in Vancouver to protect dogs from cougars
• READ MORE: Cougar euthanized in B.C. after severely mauling a man north of Vancouver
Do you have an opinion you’d like to share? Please send us a letter to the editor, including your first and last name, street address, and phone number. Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.