LETTER: Longtime Hope company, developing gravel pit, supports our community

Editor:

In regards to the 28 letters of opposition to the Emil Anderson proposal. I could be wrong, but I am thinking probably all the letters are from people who recently moved to Hope and do not know or probably do not care that the Emil Anderson Construction company has and will be a great community source of pride.

They have contributed so much, and I do not mean just great quality jobs and wages but so much more to local charities and organizations such as Hope Search and Rescue. When Hope SAR needed a new truck Emil Anderson Construction was there and I mean more than once.

Let them do this project. In the end there will be a new housing project bringing more people to Hope that know nothing of its history or great community support from companies such as Emil Anderson.

Lorne Fortune

Hope Standard