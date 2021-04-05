Letter: Lockers will be needed along Penticton bike route

Editor,

As a 52 year resident of Penticton, I have ridden many types of bikes around Penticton through the ‘ages.’

I love getting around on this mode of transportation as weather permits. I am reading that there is a movement to push cycling around town as a way to reduce use of cars, this is great if you’re not disabled, or a senior who can’t ride a bike, or just generally afraid to hit the road on two wheels for fear you might be struck by a careless driver or ride into an open door as you pass a parked car or get T-boned because you are not visible enough… and ‘hit the road’.

All things that, fortunately, I’ve had near misses with in my cycling (bikes and motorbikes) past. Now as I crest into my senior years as one of Penticton’s largest growing demographics for decades to come, I am having tremendous fun getting around on my ebike.

Ebike sales are through the roof and a good quality ebike is not cheap. I would love to ride to the Superstore or bank or mall or a brewpub downtown and securely park my ebike while I shop or meet a friend for a meal (since I won’t be driving I if can’t park for free), knowing worry free when I go to retrieve my ebike that it will be where I left it.

Penticton has become a cycling town with both the Ironman and Grandfondo annual events held here. Racing and touring bikes are not cheap. Get the drift yet? You can’t expect us cyclists to use a 6 million dollar bike lane and support local merchants along the way with no safe, secure way to park our bikes.

The use of bike lockers around town to accommodate us would be greatly appreciated. They don’t have to be bomb proof bunkers like the one at the old bus station downtown, they can be sleek, modern, boxes like the ones the hospital has for example. It would be a small expense that would pay dividends for many years. Perhaps the city could partner with the bikes shops and other businesses to raise additional funds for the purchase and placement of bike lockers.

Safe Cycling,

Jo Nichols

Penticton Western News