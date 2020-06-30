LETTER: Lockdown is unjustified

Re: “Reckless behavior compromises well-being of others,” Letters, May 14

Yes, I agree: “the virus is a beast,” and is very dangerous to certain individuals. Most who are infected will have no to mild symptoms. I completely disagree with the current lockdown.

There is no scientific evidence it is effective. Although we still don’t completely understand COVID-19 we have enough information to know a lockdown is not necessary.

Sweden is the example we should be following. They did not lock down their economy. Many epidemiologists have spoken out at the insanity of the lockdown. Some examples include Dr. Knut Wittkowski, Professor Hendrik Streeck, and Dr. Gerard Krause.

The consequences of the lockdown will kill more than the virus.

The most significant effect of the lockdown is that it violates our Charter of Rights and Freedoms. To date, the governments in Canada have not shown evidence that the limits to our rights and freedoms is demonstrably justifiable. What we are living is effectively house arrest.

The fact is you quarantine sick people, not healthy people.

The closure of our parliaments and courts of law is unprecedented, illegal, and unnecessary.

For many their freedom to earn a living is impeded. Civil liberties are restricted without a timeline for their ending; courts of justice are closed and citizens are denied ready recourse; jobs are lost; human suffering is increased.

All this is done without being demonstrably justified. This is completely unacceptable.

My not physically distancing is not reckless, the lockdown itself is. The lockdown is a poorly thought out strategy initiated by the wildly unsound model of prediction generated by Dr. Neil Ferguson and the WHO.

I encourage everyone to protest this violation of our rights.

Dan Metzger

Nelson

