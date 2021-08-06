Letter: Local shop lengthens phone’s life

Local shop lengthens phone’s life

My trusty iPhone decided to pack it up. I had it for more than 10 years and it served me well in spite of my children’s remarks that it’s time to trade it in for a newer model.

Coming from frugal stock, I went to have it repaired as it was decided that my phone needed a new battery. I avoided the big box office supplies stores and went to a large drug store that couldn’t fix it. “It’s too old, there are no spare parts” was the verdict. A new phone with a hefty price tag was my alternative. But try All Battery on TCH.

I knew the store and showed them my ailing phone. “No problems!” One of the techies took care of it, glued whatever was loose and told me I was lucky it didn’t explode as the battery had tripled in size!

Thank you so much for saving my phone. It will most likely outlive me.

I only paid for the battery and tax, NO service charge and two years warranty! You made my day!

Judy van der Boom

Mill Bay

Cowichan Valley Citizen