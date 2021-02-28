LETTER – Local health authority should practise what it preaches when telling others to ‘do better’

Dear Dr. Henry et al:

Today as I read the paper, I saw a full half-page image of you reminding us to “do our part in keeping others safe.”

I would like to tell both you and Island Health that if you want compliance on the public’s part, then you should get your act together and start doing your part. When I reached out to BC Health Access to ask about a vaccine (for my 99- year-old mother with COPD), after over two hours, I was given a number that connected me to a tax relief office in Texas. No joke.

My husband had a recent appointment and contact with a local business that is now closed with multiple employees testing COVID positive. The following week, the first hint of this fact was shared on Facebook! No contact from Island Health that “claims” to be contract tracing.

My husband, like many others, is not on social media. A friend pointed it out to us. He spent an entire day trying to contact Island Health with no success. He even went to the hospital and was sent away with “if you have no symptoms a test would not be authorized.”

When 60 per cent of the spread of COVID (and its more contagious variants) is through asymptomatic carriers, it is completely irresponsible and perhaps even negligent of a health authority to fail us so thoroughly and consistently while daily admonishing us to “do better.”

Barbara Mellin,

Comox

Comox Valley Record