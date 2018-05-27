Letter: Living wage not accurate

Re: “Living wage increased to $20.50” (Gazette, April 27)

I find the article a bit misleading. It states that the living wage in Victoria is $20.50 per hour and then goes on to state that this is considering both parents working. To me that means an income of $41per hour is a living wage for a family of four. That would work out, at 37.5 hours per week to be $79,950 per year.

Yes, at that amount, it would be what your referring to as a “livable wage” in Victoria. Pretty scary stuff.

Joe Hronek

Colwood