LETTER: Little league diamond should move from Quesnel’s LeBourdais Park

The city is looking for feedback on moving the little league diamond out of LeBourdais Park and into West Fraser Timber Park, alongside other ball diamonds. (Quesnel Observer File Photo)

Editor,

I am writing to encourage Quesnel city council to move the little league ball diamond from Lebourdais Park to West Fraser Timber Park (WFTP).

The little league diamond is “dead” green space that is under utilized. It takes up a quarter of the park and is used one month a year, if that.

READ MORE: City of Quesnel launches new engagement tool

Better to create more useful green space by removing it and adding a little league diamond at WFTP, where there is space at the end of the massive parking lot. Most baseball parents would enjoy having all the diamonds in one place, and Lebourdais Park would instantly feel larger and more open and be better for events like concerts and fairs during Billy Barker Days, for example.

Thanks,

Fred Rogger,

Quesnel

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer