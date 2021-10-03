LETTER: Little league diamond should move from Quesnel’s LeBourdais Park

Editor,
I am writing to encourage Quesnel city council to move the little league ball diamond from Lebourdais Park to West Fraser Timber Park (WFTP).
The little league diamond is “dead” green space that is under utilized. It takes up a quarter of the park and is used one month a year, if that.
Better to create more useful green space by removing it and adding a little league diamond at WFTP, where there is space at the end of the massive parking lot. Most baseball parents would enjoy having all the diamonds in one place, and Lebourdais Park would instantly feel larger and more open and be better for events like concerts and fairs during Billy Barker Days, for example.
Thanks,
Fred Rogger,
Quesnel
