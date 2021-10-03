LETTER: Little league diamond an iconic Quesnel landmark

A little league player takes a swing inside LeBourdais Park. The Quesnel Minor Baseball Association says an upcoming survey from the city of Quesnel might ask the public if they want to move the field. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Editor,

The Little League diamond at LeBourdais Park is iconic, historic and a symbol of youth in your city.

There are few more important needs in a community than to maximize investing in youth. Yes, it could be moved to accommodate the notion that change is required to be fiscally responsible. I concede the rationale that a new-found space could accommodate re-location.

However, travellers to Quesnel would no longer be witness to a structure and setting that is as aesthetically stunning and unique as any other Little League park in the province. The wooden structured clubhouse and concession project the charm of old school ball-yards, hence a living “field of dreams.”

Quesnel’s park is welcoming and calls for children to be scampering the bases and chasing balls. Its eye-catching design captures the attention of both vehicle passengers and pedestrians strolling through the park. It really acts as a billboard that proclaims, “we have a history of honouring children’s love of baseball in this community”.

I don’t actually live in Quesnel, but I do visit there at various times of the year to be with my wife’s family. They have tremendous pride sharing the history of the community. It is because of them that I have grown very fond of the area.

It is not my intention to interfere with the business of Quesnel. I recognize I am an outsider. However, it is in the interest of sports that I weigh in on this topic.

Baseball has a global appeal, not isolated to regions or specific areas. So with that mentioned, I am simply acknowledging the options being considered and respectfully stand with your Little League organization to maintain the park’s present location. Keeping your Rotary Little League baseball park, as it currently exists, would be a community “grand-slam”.

Joe Cardle

Victoria, B.C.

