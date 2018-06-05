LETTER: Litter outpaces QB cleanup crew

Friday, May 4, saw a good turnout for the annual cleanup organized by the Sunrise Rotary Club, which encompassed the (Qualicum Beach) waterfront and main thoroughfares.

I picked all of the litter from the roundabout to Arbutus Street on both sides, and turned in two extra-large garbage bags weighing more than 10 lbs. each at the end of the morning; filled with bottles, cans, beer cartons, styrofoam panels and dozens of containers.

Here we are three weeks later:

A count on May 24 revealed several dozen items residing in the ditch along the same section of roadway, including an empty four-litre milk jug. There are hundreds of cigarette butts lining the roads in addition to all this.

At this rate we can expect to find by May 4 next year more than one thousand items “in storage” along just this section of ‘Qualicum By The Sea.’

We certainly should not expect to be the “Best Kept Village” this year. How about “Pig of the Year” award?

David Kelsey

Qualicum Beach