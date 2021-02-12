LETTER: Lipinski’s role in gross misuse of taxpayers’ cash in Delta is concerning

The Editor,

Re: “Delta police spent $42K on PR firm after assault allegations against chief’s wife,” the Now-Leader online.

As a Surrey taxpayer, I am very concerned about the role played by Norm Lipinski while he was Deputy Chief on the Delta Police Force to outsource and hire a public relations firm for $42,000 of taxpayer dollars to “defend” the actions of Chief Neil Dubord’s wife on Centennial Beach on June 6, 2020.

If that expenditure was to be approved, it should have been presented to Delta council and Mayor Doug Harvie and they should have had knowledge of it. Lipinski did not have the authority to spend taxpayers’ money to defend the police chief’s wife for her inappropriate actions of spraying water on a person who was walking on rocks to avoid the incoming tide.

Furthermore, Lipinski should not have been appointed as Chief Constable of the municipal police force in Surrey, which at this point is still Doug McCallum’s pipe dream.

Taxpayers need to pay attention and defeat McCallum’s mandate. We still don’t know the real costs, and cannot afford to pay higher taxes, which is a given if this proceeds any further.

Laurie Haliburton, Surrey

