LETTER: Links to assistance

Things are changing daily, but if you want to stay on top of the financial assistance that you may be able to qualify for go to:
Federal: canada.ca/en/department-finance/economic-response-plan/covid19-individuals.html
Provincial: tinyurl.com/wnohbf4
For friends and family in Alberta: alberta.ca/covid-19-supports-for-albertans.aspx
The websites are being updated regularly.
These are very difficult times but we will come through it, together. Be well, follow the rules to stay safe.
Wayne Stetski
Kootenay-Columbia MP 2015-19