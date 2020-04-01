LETTER: Links to assistance

From former MP Wayne Stetski

Things are changing daily, but if you want to stay on top of the financial assistance that you may be able to qualify for go to:

Federal: canada.ca/en/department-finance/economic-response-plan/covid19-individuals.html

Provincial: tinyurl.com/wnohbf4

For friends and family in Alberta: alberta.ca/covid-19-supports-for-albertans.aspx

The websites are being updated regularly.

These are very difficult times but we will come through it, together. Be well, follow the rules to stay safe.

Wayne Stetski

Kootenay-Columbia MP 2015-19

Nelson Star

Previous story
COLUMN: Summerland council taking stock of its finances in wake of COVID-19
Next story
ZYTARUK: Hey Surrey, fill your jars with precious rocks

Just Posted

Most Read