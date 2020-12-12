LETTER: Lights imperative to curtailing crime on Maple Ridge streets

The roadways and walkways around the community are too dark, inviting for criminals

Dear Editor,

Maple Ridge is in the dark. Literally.

Do you feel safe walking in your neighbourhood?

Ever notice that Maple Ridge has about half as many street lights as most other cities?

Dewdney from Lougheed to downtown… dark.

Lougheed… almost all of it… dark.

Laity Street… dark.

Westside, Eastside… DARK.

Shopping areas dark.

My favourite is Wicklund, between 212th Street and Westview Secondary… houses side by side, 2-plus blocks, and not one street light.

Pitch black at night.

There is a difference between light pollution and plain safety.

It’s so dark, it’s dangerous.

We aren’t out in the sticks anymore.

In the era of efficient LED street lighting, I believe Maple Ridge should start in on doubling the number of street lights in the city.

Same goes for every shopping centre in town.

It’s time to put a street light on crime.

Rob Williams, Maple Ridge

