LETTER: Lighthearted story of pooch wedding delivers some much-needed joy

Chupacabra the Dachshund, left, ‘married’ her fiancé Sammy the Yorkshire Terrier, right, on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at the Qualicum Landing beachfront. (Submitted photo)

Anyone who’s worked in news knows what ‘Dog Days of Summer’ really means. And we all had crazy assignments.

In this case, editor says, “Mandy, it’s a slow news day. Two dogs are getting married, go cover it.”

And she does, like the pro she is. Reporting with colour and detail worthy of celebrity in Hello magazine.

Kudos Mandy and PQB News. Thank you for the much-needed joy.

Carolyn Carr

Qualicum Beach

