LETTER: Library would destroy North Saanich trail

The company that built Dean Park Estates did not foresee a library at the site of Panorama Recreation Centre when it donated the land to the District of North Saanich in 1975.

Bylaw No. 188 states ‘the Developer shall irrevocably dedicate to the Municipality for use as park and recreation land only all its right, title and interest’ in the block of land now occupied by Panorama.

That donation was in lieu of the developer building trails or parks within the Estates. As a result, all residents of North Saanich now enjoy not only the indoor facilities of Panorama but also the outdoor tennis courts and most especially, the delightful Eric Sherwood Trail.

A library in the northwest corner, as proposed, would ruin this trail, destroying the native hedgerow and forest canopy that makes it such a treasure. Eric Sherwood himself (former North Saanich mayor and alderman) would be horrified to see what’s being proposed.

If the District wants a library in North Saanich, the property across from Panorama at 1800 Forest Park Drive, is the obvious choice. It’s empty, tree-less and unused. Patrons could park at Panorama and walk over on the crosswalk that already exists.

I urge people to email their objections to admin@northsaanich.ca by noon on July 13, in time for the public hearing.

Suzanne Morphet

North Saanich

