LETTER: Liberals only represent the rich

Just heard on the CBC news that the Liberals’ new bill to streamline the process to approve new development of oil and gas projects has been held up the the Senate. The bill was already designed to hasten the process and reduce litigation, but I guess it didn’t suit the industry, so the Senate wants to change it to make it more industry friendly.

I guess those senators are sick and tired of having those pesky environmentalist and native people interfering with their right to make money by developing everything to within an inch of its life. If you don’t believe that the Liberals are only there to represent the rich, how do you explain their clandestine cancelling of Chrysler’s debt to Canadians of $2.9 billion?

Rod Retzlaff

Glade