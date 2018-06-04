LETTER: Liberal media ignores Trump achievements

Dear Editor,

Matthew Claxton’s view of American politics [“Painful Truth: Trump chaos hits appetite for Canadian news,” June 1, Langley Advance] is tainted by the liberal media that only reports their opinions and no other.

Whatever one thinks of U.S. President Trump he has accomplished much in 18 months that is never printed.

Anti-Trump CNN to their credit just announced that the U.S. unemployment rate matches the lowest point in half a century.

There is an economic and stock market boom, he’s brought back manufacturing jobs to U.S., Dow Jones has had record highs, creation of 1.7 million jobs, signed order giving $500 million to prioritizing women owned businesses, executive order to boost apprenticeship training, tax cuts that saves money for 80 per cent of U.S. households, appointed 30 constitutionally sound judges, overhauling the mismanaged Veteran Administration, worked with Central American governments to crack down on the vicious MS-13 gang, won release of Americans held abroad.

These are just a few, space constrains.

As to North Korea if the meeting goes ahead with leader Kim Jong Un he will be the first sitting president to accomplish this. North Korea was threatening the world and had substantially increased it’s nuclear capabilities. No other president has accomplished anything with North Korea, let’s wait and see instead of incessant criticizing.

Cherryl Katnich,

Maple Ridge