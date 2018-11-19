Letter: Letter of honour

I am writing this letter to share with you a very profound experience I had.

Poppies are placed upon the cenotaph to conclude the Remembrance Day ceremony at Kal Tire Place in Vernon Nov. 11. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Dear Veterans:

I am sharing it because somehow I feel connected to all of you, maybe that comes from how proud I am to be Canadian, or perhaps someone in my bloodline (I do not know my biological family or their roots, which is why I say this.) It’s a strong feeling I have always had.

It all started a few days before, I had purchased a poppy and placed it on the left above my heart, sadly a few days later it was gone.

The irony of this poppy, is the day I last saw it, the day was cold, the winds were of a winter chill and it was darker than usual outside, I was walking home and I remember looking down to make sure my poppy was still there and it was, I continued walking without looking at my poppy again.

Later that evening, I went out for dinner, again walking and the weather still the same, it is then I looked down to see if my poppy was still there. Sadly it was gone and I was heartbroken. I know I could purchase another one, but that’s not the point.

It was in that moment I felt a piece of me leave, only to later come to understand that I did not lose the poppy, it was merely blowing in the wind.

Upon attending a gathering at Cenotaph Park, I chose to wear a pink Canadian ball cap with a red maple leaf ( as you can see from above, why I chose not to purchase another poppy.)

The air was cool and brisk, yet no wind, the sun was peeking through the clouds, the mood was sombre, as I glanced around I noticed the flags, they were hanging every so silent.

The gathering commenced and people spoke, then our moment of silence, it was there that the experience took place. It brought tears to my eyes and filled my heart with warmth.

You see when everyone started to gather around the monument, laying their poppies and giving thanks. The wind gently blew in, allowing the flags to come out of silence and flutter in the wind. The warmth of the sun picked up, and shone a little brighter, changing the mood.

People started conversing amongst each other, some with tears in their eyes, some with smiles, kids started playing and laughing, while others stood silently reflecting upon history. It was truly a beautiful experience.

It wasn’t until I got home, that the tears started to flow as I wrote this letter to you.

My tears are not of sorrow, but of gratitude and how blessed I am to be Canadian, alive and enjoying the many beautiful things in life, most importantly, freedom.

My dearest veterans: I believe that in the moment of all the changes; it was was the soldiers, yes the fallen soldiers, joining us to say, thank you.

God bless all of you, forever in my heart.

Kimberly McKiernan