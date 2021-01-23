Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Letter draws response
I disagree with the writer of the letter, Government duplicating services, in regards to the Braefoot building. The services alluded to are geared towards different populations. Why does it have to be one provider versus another? We can have both.
Peter Wing
Saanich
