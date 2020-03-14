LETTER: Let’s hear the immediate traffic plan for Harris Road

Share your opinions as a letter to the editor. Send in via email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

Dear Editor,

I absolutely agree with Pitt Meadows having an overpass. But really, the mayor has got to stop talking about how fantastic it will be for emergency vehicles, regular traffic, and people just getting around town in four years.

How about the now?

When construction starts how do you expect to get emergency vehicles through?

So, [Mayor Bill Dingwall] stop talking about what it will be and let us know your comprehensive traffic plan, because l don’t think you have one.

And moving the museum, that will make it just another old house in my opinion.

Mayor, the future is now!

Daryl Manion, Pitt Meadows

