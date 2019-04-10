Letter: Let the DPA work on their own mandates

Upon launching my first home-based business, when I relocated to Penticton in 1998, I was part of the BIA (which stands for Business Improvement Association).

For two years the BIA philosophically supported events but had nothing to do with city-based and tourism events. Rather, they had everything to do with improving the downtown business atmosphere. For heavens sake, even Front Street had their own BIA. Both groups worked diligently to improve the downtown core of businesses.

All this malarkey of Peach Festival, Ironman, parades, fireworks, etc. had absolutely no significance to the daily functioning of local business, sales and services. The city, tourism and large corporate groups spearheaded events.

Today’s Downtown Penticton Association has every right to quit being ‘used’ and ‘bullied’ into being held economically responsible for any events. Their prime mandate is to serve downtown businesses and empower them to greater successes and growth.

City, tourism and large corporate groups work on your own mandates, and let the DPA alone to work on theirs.

I am a retired local businessman, two-time council candidate, former chamber director and city committee advisory board member on eight various boards.

James Ludvigson

Penticton