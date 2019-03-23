LETTER: Let Jody speak

If you are so confident that you did nothing wrong, then let her speak

Prime minister, you have the freedom and authority to speak publicly whenever you want and to say whatever you want.

Your friend, Katie, allegedly, “can line up all sorts of people who could write op-eds.” We have to take your word that you did not use your power as PM to indulge in self-serving political interference.

If you are so confident that you did nothing wrong, then let Jody speak.

Respectfully, “listen with your ears and not your mouth” to Canadians asking for the transparency you promised.

“Show us, don’t tell us.” Please take a truly objective look at what transpired instead of scrambling to make your current gong show all Jody’s fault.

Could it be possible that an oft-self-proclaimed feminist might be a poser feminist, thinking to manipulate instead of empower?

I hope not.

I want to know what happened in the months after Jody was demoted. Canadians have a right to know. Let Jody speak.

Cheryl Milton

Mission