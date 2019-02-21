LETTER – Leonard’s actions appear to contradict respecting the right to protest

Dear editor,

The article in Tuesday’s Record about our MLA locking her office door when protesters appeared outside (Valley residents take a stand against old-growth logging) brought to mind a similar incident involving our former Liberal MLA. He did the same thing during a protest about the Northern Gateway project.

It demonizes opposition, as in expressing the need to “ensure the safety of the staff.”

Leonard explained that she locked the door while at the same time she respected the people outside of it. This saying one thing and doing another has happened before. In her campaign office before the last election, a supporter asked her the NDP’s position on the development of LNG. The response sounded good but was so vague that the person who asked the question didn’t understand the answer. It meant that the NDP did support developing the fossil fuel industry in B.C. but they weren’t saying so at the time.

Like the Harper Conservatives and the Trudeau and Campbell/Clark Liberals, the Horgan NDP have been, on occasion, talking out of both sides of their mouths. Obviously, the government has been accomplishing good things but at the same time, it has been disingenuous on the big issues like the Site C dam and the pursuit of LNG.

We have 12 years to prevent runaway climate change. LNG is a fossil fuel and no cleaner than oil. We simply don’t have time for gas to be a “transition” energy. We need clean alternatives and we need them now. That’s where jobs and the environment can co-exist peacefully. Our MLA either supports the burning of fossil fuels and the destruction of the planet or she doesn’t. It’s time to come down on one side of the fence.

Terry Robinson

Courtenay

