LETTER: Left wing and right wing

Using the analogy of an airplane to describe right wing and left wing politics, this is how I see it. An airplane needs a left wing and a right wing to fly. If the wings are no perfectly balanced the palne will go in circles to the left or to the right. The truth can be found where the passengers sit and there is a rather fine line between truth and lie.

We are living in a world where Huxley’s Brave New World has become a frightening reality. People have become somatized, put to sleep in the pursuit of getting what they want. It is high time to realize that the ego will never be satisfied, no matter how madly we consume. This process I am describing is rapidly destroying ecosystems that we need for our survival.

Here are a few remedies: stop all unnecessary air travel, ration fuel for personal use, stop shipping coal to China, stop shipping military hardware to Saudi Arabia and lower the voting age to 16.

Brian Zacharias

Blewett