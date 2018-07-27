LETTER: Leave your pets at home

Another dog suffers in a hot car, and this time dies.

People do not seem to get the message to leave their dogs at home when the temperature outside is hot.

Being told how hot the car interior can be doesn’t registers in the same way as when we are looking at a thermometer in our own car. When we can see for themselves the difference, we fully understand why the dog is at risk.

Every owner of a pet should have a thermometer in their car and check it every time they get into it. When we fully understand why our pet’s life is in danger, we will leave our pet at home.

It is an easy and inexpensive fix.

So please, I encourage everyone to get a thermometer for the interior of your car and check it when you get in. If you have a friend or family member with a pet, get a thermometer for them too. You may save a pet’s life.

Roberta Marshman

Saanich