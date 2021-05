Mr. Houlihan left Houlihan Park as it is now for the enjoyment of everyone. We do not want dirt jumps, fun jumps or any recreation facilities there.

The park is surrounded by houses who appreciate the peaceful atmosphere of the area. Please, just for once, stop enforcing change on people and leave things beautifully as they are.

Diana Wolfe

Gordon Head

