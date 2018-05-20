LETTER: Leadnow played role in 2014 election

Society provided funding for Stop the Swap campaign in Summerland

Dear Editor:

In the May 10 issue of the Summerland Review, Roch Fortin raised concerns about the Stop the Swap and their funding by the questionable Leadnow Society during the 2014 municipal election.

For the past four years, our local media have maintained their silence on this matter. Why ?

The Summerland municipal election campaign began on Feb. 10, 2014 with a Family Day in Memorial Park.

During that same month, the Commissioner of Canada Election released a report about “robocalls” during the 2011 federal election.

Of the approximately 40,000 robocalls, “39,350 were received via an online form sponsored by an organization called Leadnow.”

Also, at the same time, newspaper columnist Tom Fletcher described LeadnNow as “a fake grassroots machine.”

Throughout the municipal campaign, the Leadnow Society funded the Stop the Swap signage, the Facebook site, the petition and the Leadnow Society sent out several emails including their recommended “slate of candidates” on the day before the election.

Under B.C.’s Election Act, Section 239, “third part sponsors must be registered.”

The Leadnow Society never registered for any Stop the Swap activity. Failure to register can carry a maximum penalty of a jail sentences and disqualification of elected officials who benefitted.

I contacted one of the founders of the Stop the Swap at 11:26 a.m. on Nov. 14, the day before the election.

Their group had violated the Election Act.

At 1:26 p.m. the Leadnow Society finally registered (partial registration, no required contact information was provided to the public.)

Who are these people? Who was funding Stop the Swap?

We do know that this fake society is actually a company. We do know that U.S.A. based Tides Foundation is one supporter.

To date, our local newspapers have avoided writing anything about the Stop the Swap and their questionable third party sponsor. Why?

David E. Gregory

Summerland