Letter: Laying guilt on Canadians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s fixation and constant alarmist harping about man-made global warming has laid a guilty conscience on Canadians wherein no moral or physical justification is proven to exist.

1. Many Canadians have accepted they are contributing to global warming and feel responsible. That supposedly by reducing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, life on Earth will be preserved.

2.That intentionally imposing guilt stress, along with increasing punitive fuel taxation, far less fuel will be used.

3. Contrary, we are advocating an ever larger economy and welcoming immigration, all adding to fossil fuel consumption.

4. To gain an idea of Earth’s surrounding atmospheric volume, imagine the volume under an arc created by a jet stream at 10 miles above the earth wherein carbon dioxide is 93.497 per cent of 0.1 per cent of all atmospheric gasess. (source: NC University)

Canadians, at two per cent of global pollution, are made out to be guilty for just going about their normal daily lives. What exactly are they to do or can they do differently?

Canadians are not witnessing abnormal weather, there is no obvious accumulated CO2 in the atmosphere. All CO2 gravitates to earth. The atmosphere is clear of abnormal amounts of CO2.

Note: Other than psychlogical, there is no difference in continuing to cover land with buildings and bitumen pavement versus accidently covering some ocean floor with oil.

Bruce Alton McGillis

Penticton