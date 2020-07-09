LETTER: Language in headline overstated: Lodge boss

Incident at a Langley City long-term care home is not as cut and dry, says chief executive officer

Heinz Patzke, 85, and his wife, Sheila, in their younger years. Sheila is now a resident of Langley Lodge but Heinz express upset with a recent incident. (Patzke family/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Dear Editor,

[Re: Man says wife assaulted at lodge, July 2, Langley Advance Times]

In response to several statements that were written in the story, Langley Lodge is not “at odds” with Mr. Heinz Patzke.

The term “assault” used in the story’s headline is factually inaccurate.

There have been regular conversations with Mr. Patzke, Mrs. Patzke, and care managers during our outbreak.

Our conversations have always been reasonable in nature and respectful by all.

We have been supportive of the situation that Mr. Patzke and his wife have found themselves in.

Unfortunately pandemic restrictions are the cause of temporary delays in implementing options that are acceptable to Mr. and Mrs. Patzke.

Individuals who are living with dementia live in all home areas of Langley Lodge, and it is not realistic that there will be a unit where Mrs. Patzke can “get away” from people with dementia.

Many residents in long-term care homes have dementia, a broad term for a range of neurological disorders affecting memory and cognitive function.

I shudder at the term “senile” applied by Mr. Patzke in reference to the respected elders who reside on the fourth (and other) floors. The term is no longer commonly used, due to the implied negative connotation about persons, particularly seniors, who suffer from a diagnosis of dementia.

The Patzkes situation is a human story of hardship and compassion for a couple who have been separated by COVID-19 since early March.

It has been a long time in isolation for all of our residents, without the opportunity to see their loved ones.

There have been personal and emotional sacrifices required by our residents during this period of social isolation.

Now that our outbreak is over, and visitation will start in July, there is hope for the Patzke’s and other families to re-connect with their loved ones.

Efforts are underway to get this started in Langley Lodge as soon as possible.

Dr. Henry advises us to “be kind”, and remember that we are all in this together.

Debra Hauptman, chief executive officer, Langley Lodge

