LETTER: Langley writer captures people’s sentiments perfectly

Dear Editor,

Re: [When This is Over, Matthew Claxton’s Painful Truth column, April 30, Langley Advance Times]:

I have always admired Matthew Claxton’s style of writing and his ingenuity, as well as that of others of others of your columnists, but perhaps never so much as I did when I read When This is Over… about COVID-19.

I believe he just nailed down completely the feelings of most of his readers, as they thought, “if only I could have expressed it like that.”

I was so taken by his composition that I re-typed it and framed it to put up in the care home I reside in.

Thank you.

Marvyn Shore, Langley City

