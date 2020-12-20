LETTER: Langley writer agrees anti-mask singer should be fired

Mark Donnelly, who has been the anthem singer for the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team since 2001, performs O Canada at a protest against measures taken by public health authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19, in Vancouver, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. [THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck]

Dear Editor,

Get off your high horse [LETTER: Langley letter writer concerned about singer firing over anti-COVID protest participation, langleyadvancetimes.com, Dec. 10]

People lose jobs all the time for conduct. Mark Donnelly is not going to starve from missing his singing gig for half of a hockey season. It was hardly ending his livelihood.

Do you know what the Canucks do for the community? For sick kids? For Canuck Place?

Do you not see the bigger picture of supporting a facility for sick and dying children and how that might conflict with letting an anti-masker represent your club at anthem time?

Do the Canucks not belong in the same free society to choose?

So sick of this…

Michele Lavery, Willoughby

Langley Advance Times